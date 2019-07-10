Ram Kapoor shares a better look at his transformation. Check out his impressive weight loss before and after pics

Film and television actor Ram Kapoor has shared more pictures of his physical transformation after shocking his fans earlier this week. He shared a better look of his weight loss journey with before and after pictures.

Captioned with just a kiss emoji, the picture show how much Ram has changed the way he looks. He appears leaner than ever and also more fit. His colleagues from the film and television world paid him huge compliments.

Ram’s Udaan co-star Ronit Roy wrote, “Amazing dude!!Finally mere bhai. So happy.” Actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, “You’re back to how you looked in dhadkan.” Tannaz Irani wrote, “This is an amazing achievement.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan gave a special gift to sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor at his wedding with Kareena Kapoor

His fans were also impressed by his transformation and asked him to reveal his secret. “Yeh Kya hua...kaise hua....and on a serious note how much time for this transformation?! Need realistic goals,” wrote one fan. “Wow, what’s your secret? Great transformation,” wrote another.

Ram shared his first pics after the weight loss on Sunday. “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see,” he captioned the pics. His wife and actor Gautami Kapoor called him a ‘HOTTTTTIE’. “Wait what!! You are beyond recognition. Kudos to your new look. Lost weight & how. Hottie,” wrote a fan.

Ram has appeared in a number of Bollywood films including Agent Vinod, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects among others. He was last seen in last year’s Loveyatri, a Salman Khan production starring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. His web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on ALT Balaji was a hit and premiered the third season a few months ago.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:42 IST