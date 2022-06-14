Fans chant Kiara Advani's name as she marks eight years in film industry; Shahid Kapoor congratulates his 'Preeti'

Kiara Advani was cheered on by her fans as she celebrated the eighth year of her debut in the Hindi film industry. Kiara marked eight years of the release of her first Bollywood film Fugly on Monday, and took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of the celebrations. The actor also wrote a long note expressing her gratitude, as she detailed how she celebrated the occasion. Also Read| Kiara Advani talks about Bollywood actresses supporting each other: ‘If we don’t root for each other, who will’

Kiara, who is busy in the promotions of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, attended an event at a mall a day before her eighth debut anniversary. The video she shared on Instagram started with Varun telling the fans about her upcoming milestone, and they responded by chanting her name. Kiara made a heart with her hands and folded her hands at their gesture.

Kiara showered flowers at them and blew air kisses. She also signed autographs and clicked pictures with fans at the event. The video also showed Kiara meeting her team, who had arranged a surprise for her. She also held a Zoom call with other team members in which she said, "Congratulations to all of us."

Kiara captioned the video, "June 13th! the day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking. 8 years and counting.. my rainbows not my thunderstorms. My heart is filled with gratitude. My day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fanclubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry! I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do! #waitforit. I promise to make you proud."

Kiara's fans and her friends from the industry congratulated her in the comments section. Varun Dhawan dropped star emojis. Shahid Kapoor, who had starred opposite Kiara in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, referred to her as her character from the film as he congratulated her. The actor wrote, "Congratulations Preeti. Many more to come," adding a heart emoji. A fan wrote, "You deserve the whole world," while another commented, "We are already proud of you girl."

Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is expected to cross ₹175 crore at the box office soon and is also heading for a release on Netflix. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, her upcoming films are Govinda Naam Tera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Telugu film RC15 with Ram Charan. JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24.

