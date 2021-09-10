Kiara Advani’s lookalike recreates Shershaah look in viral video, fans cannot tell them apart. Watch

Fans have discovered a lookalike of Kiara Advani and her name is Aishwarya. According to her bio, she is a dentist. She is also an Instagram influencer, with over 42,000 followers.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya shared an Instagram Reels video in which she recreated Kiara’s look from the recently-released Shershaah. She wore a white salwar kameez with a pink dupatta. “After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look from movie Shershaah. So here it is!! Enjoy!!” she wrote.

Aishwarya’s uncanny resemblance to Kiara had fans doing a double-take. “Exactly you are looking like Kiara, how you did it,” a fan asked. “There is no difference between you and her,” another commented. One person called Aishwarya ‘Kiara 2.0’.

Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, had Kiara playing his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Last month, the film became Amazon Prime Video’s most watched film in India.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Kiara had called Dimple an ‘unsung hero’. “Shershaah gave me a deeper insight into unconditional love and selfless support. Through the making of Shershaah, I got to first hand witness the sacrifices of their (armed forces) loved ones, who are the true pillars of support to the men of the Indian Army,” she had said.

“For me, Dimple is an unsung hero, who fought for her love and faced every challenge that came in her personal life with utmost strength,” she had added.

Kiara will be seen next in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, which also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, is scheduled to release in November this year.

Earlier this week, Kiara flew to Hyderabad for the launch of her upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled RC 15. Directed by Shankar, the film also features Ram Charan in the lead role.