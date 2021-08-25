Kiara Advani says 'eww' to creepy comment about her leaf photoshoot. Watch

Actor Kiara Advani on Wednesday spoke on being called 'ghamandi (arrogant)' recently after she couldn't give more time to the paparazzi. During her appearance in a new episode of Pinch Season 2, hosted by actor Arbaaz Khan, Kiara said that one 'can't make everyone happy'.

Ahead of the episode's shoot, Kiara Advani couldn't pose for paparazzi, as she was in hurry, but people started calling her arrogant. Reacting to it Kiara said, "I stood for a second, posed for them, they got the shot, but I was also thinking that I was getting late and I am making somebody wait. So, in the comment section, people started saying that I've become arrogant and couldn't even pose for pictures, but what you see is not the whole truth, and you can't make everyone happy...let's respect everybody's personal space and not jump to such conclusions."

On her topless shoot behind a big leaf for photographer Dabboo Ratnani in 2020, Arbaaz read out several comments to Kiara. A user wrote on Instagram, "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi (This was the only good thing in 2020)" to which Kiara replied, "I will take that as a compliment."

Another person said, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati (I wish a goat would eat the leaf)" and Kiara responded with "Eww". When Arbaaz asked her about what happened, Kiara said, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya (I don't know how it escalated). It was Dabboo...He came up with this concept of leafy concept. It was very aesthetically shot."

Speaking on trolling and protecting her family, she said, "I have cousins who are younger, they're on social media and sometimes I worry about them. I refrain from posting their birthday pictures on my handle, as I don't want my followers or trollers to attack them. I don't want my family to start getting trolled because of me. I'll form my thick skin and I'll take it but don't drag them."

During the Social Maddiaitis segment, Kiara was asked: "Who is your midnight social media friend? Who are you okay to wake up in the middle of the night?" She was given the options of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra. She picked them all and said, "All three of them will be 100% percent be awake at night on social media. So I think they will all be online if I had to."

Kiara was last seen in the recently released war drama Shershaah along with Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Tabu and Kartik Aaryan

Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan's untitled next as well as the recently announced Shankar's next with Ram Charan.