Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra asks her to be more ambitious: 'Don't hold back, do what you want to'

Kiara Advani has said that Sidharth Malhotra helped her become more ambitious than she was before. Kiara and Sidharth have been married for a few months. Kiara was praised for her performance in the recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Also read: Kiara Advani recalls being trolled after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose together at a special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai. (Yogen Shah)

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7 in a private ceremony at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace. The actors worked together in the 2021 movie Shershaah and dated for some time before getting married.

Sidharth helps Kiara be more ambitious

Kiara told Film Companion, "He (Sidharth) has helped me to become more chill, which I anyway was. It is nice to have a partner who is also in this field because there are interesting conversations at home. We do discuss work in a passionate way, I would say. With all of our conversations.. Probably a little bit …He has also nudged me to be (ambitious) ‘You’re capable of so much more. Don't hold back, just go and do what you wanna do…which is great to have."

She also said that they do not discuss projects. Instead, they watch films together and suggest films to each other. She added that she mostly watches Hindi films but he has also introduced her to many new genres, languages, and filmmakers.

Kiara on financial independence

Talking about being a financially independent woman, Kiara said, "Firstly, I must say it is a luxury and I wish every single woman is able to be financially independent. I thank my father that he ensured both his kids are financially independent and have their own identities. My dad nudged and pushed me when I decided I want to get my own home before I get married. My parents are living in that home now and I did it for them. It is a great sense of achievement, especially in Mumbai. That was my first feeling of accomplishment and being able to do this on my own and I thank my dad for it all. As women, we need to be in charge, can't leave it all to the men."

About her film Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha tells the love story of Satyaprem (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara) told from the man's perspective. The film received commercial and critical success and has already grossed more than ₹100 crore globally. Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theatres on June 29.

Kiara's new films

Next up, Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is also rumoured to have signed the second installment of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film, War.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.