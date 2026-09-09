Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra join the 80's AI pic trend; fans say ‘looking like Akshay-Raveena’

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have given fans a glimpse of what they might have looked like as an 80s Bollywood couple. The actor recently hopped on the viral Instagram trend of using AI to reimagine people in 80s eras and shared a striking retro portrait featuring herself and her husband. The picture, complete with vintage fashion and a classic Bollywood aesthetic, has caught the attention of fans online.

Kiara Advani shares AI-generated retro photo with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani hops on viral 80s trend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Wednesday, Kiara took to Instagram to share an AI-generated photo showing her enjoying an 80s-inspired moment with Sidharth. In the picture, Sidharth sports a classic double-denim look with dark aviator sunglasses, while Kiara looks stunning in a vibrant pink dress with puff sleeves, oversized hoop earrings and bangles.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's retro look.

The picture perfectly captures the signature retro aesthetic. Kiara also added the romantic track Samjho Na from Sidharth's upcoming film, The Vvaan, to the post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The picture immediately caught fans' attention. One comment read, "What a model of a couple." Another wrote, "Them in their retro era (Heart eyes emojis)." A fan also drew a comparison to another iconic Bollywood pairing, writing, "They look like Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon." About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The picture immediately caught fans' attention. One comment read, "What a model of a couple." Another wrote, "Them in their retro era (Heart eyes emojis)." A fan also drew a comparison to another iconic Bollywood pairing, writing, "They look like Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon." About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kiara and Sidharth's relationship has been one of Bollywood's most popular romances. The two grew close while working together on Shershaah (2021), although they kept their relationship private for a long time. Their chemistry in the film and during its promotions fuelled dating rumours.

After years of speculation, Sidharth and Kiara made their relationship official by getting married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in February 2023. They later hosted wedding celebrations for family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since then, the couple has largely maintained a low-key approach to their personal life, while occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans. In 2025, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah, marking another new chapter in their relationship.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's recent and upcoming movies

Kiara was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. The film, which also featured Tara Sutaria, Yash, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth, received largely negative reviews. While the film collected ₹338 crore worldwide, it earned considerably less than its reported ₹500 crore budget.

Sidharth is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, The Vvaan. Helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, along with Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the fantasy thriller is scheduled to release on September 25.