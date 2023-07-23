Kiara Advani is in love with Sidharth Malhotra as he plays with his pet dog. Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra spent his Sunday afternoon with his pet dog. It was his wife, actor Kiara Advani who treated fans to a rare glimpse of Sidharth on her Instagram Stories. She was all hearts for the adorable moment between Sidharth and his furry friend. Also read: Kiara Advani recalls being trolled after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara shares Sidharth Malhotra's video

Kiara Advani shared an adorable video of husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The video was seemingly captured by Kiara at their home. The 40-second video featured Sidharth Malhotra seated on a couch. He wore a black t-shirt with jeans as he was seen playing and petting his dog. Sharing the moment on social media, Kaira added a heart sign.

Kiara Advani shares a video of Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sidharth

Earlier this week, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped leaving Mumbai. They were seen arriving at the airport. Reportedly, they were heading to visit Sidharth's family in Delhi.

Kiara and Sidharth rarely post pictures from their personal lives on social media. She recently described her husband as a ‘very private person.’ She was also asked if her husband ever asked her to not post their photos online. She told Film Companion, “He didn't want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted, that video. There was a lot of debate about it. ” Kiara added while she and Sidharth didn't want to initially post the video of their wedding, it was Manish Malhotra who told them ‘You have to post it.’

Kiara and Sidharth wedding

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace and their wedding was a private event attended by only family members and close friends. Later, they held two wedding receptions, in Delhi and Mumbai, for their colleagues and other close people.

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love while working together in Shershaah. They dated for some time before getting married. while there were rumours about their relationship, neither of them accepted it when asked by the media.

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She will now be seen in filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. Sidharth will be making his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He also has Yodha, which is set to release in December.

