Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacation, fan calls them ‘cutest off-screen couple’. Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The duo flew out of the city for a New Years' vacation.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Sidharth and Kiara were seen checking in at the arrival gate. The rumoured couple later waved at the paparazz before walking in.

In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a pink, loose sweater dress. Sidharth opted for an olive green jacket along with black pants.

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, their fans started reacting to the video. One person wrote, “They are so cute. The low-key yet so cute couple. Shershaah dekhne ke baad se toh yeh dono aur pyaare lagne lage hain (After watching Shershaah, I find them even cuter together). I hope they never break up.” Another fan wrote, “ab ye dono bhi gup chup shaadi karege (Now these two will have a hush-hush wedding).” While one said, “The Cutest on-screen and off-screen couple of Bollywood.”

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the film Shershaah, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the film's release in August, Sidharth and Kiara have been receiving a lot of love from the audience. While some fans made sketches for them, many created Instagram Reels of their favourite scenes from the movie.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

