Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacation, fan calls them ‘cutest off-screen couple’. Watch
bollywood

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacation, fan calls them ‘cutest off-screen couple’. Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday to celebrate New Year's eve together at a vacation destination.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra leaving Mumbai airport.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The duo flew out of the city for a New Years' vacation.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Sidharth and Kiara were seen checking in at the arrival gate. The rumoured couple later waved at the paparazz before walking in. 

In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a pink, loose sweater dress. Sidharth opted for an olive green jacket along with black pants. 

RELATED STORIES

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, their fans started reacting to the video. One person wrote, “They are so cute. The low-key yet so cute couple. Shershaah dekhne ke baad se toh yeh dono aur pyaare lagne lage hain (After watching Shershaah, I find them even cuter together). I hope they never break up.” Another fan wrote, “ab ye dono bhi gup chup shaadi karege (Now these two will have a hush-hush wedding).” While one said, “The Cutest on-screen and off-screen couple of Bollywood.”

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the film Shershaah, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the film's release in August, Sidharth and Kiara have been receiving a lot of love from the audience. While some fans made sketches for them, many created Instagram Reels of their favourite scenes from the movie. 

Read More: Sidharth Malhotra and ‘little Kiara' reenact Shershaah scene, Kiara Advani reacts with love

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kiara advani sidharth malhotra
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP