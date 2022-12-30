Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra twin in black as they party with Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor in Dubai. See pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The location of their New Year vacation was not known. Now pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor confirm that the couple is in Dubai and joined them for a party at night. Manish Malhotra launched his store in Dubai and it seems they all gathered to celebrate the occasion. Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra jet off for their New Year vacation ahead of January wedding rumours. Watch

Riddhima shared a group selfie from the party on her Instagram Stories. It shows Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra twinning in black and posing together while being surrounded by Karan Johar, Riddhima, Neetu and Manish Malhotra. Both Neetu and Riddhima was seen twinning in golden outfits. Sharing the same picture on her Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Quite a starry night.”

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor posted selfies from the party.

Neetu Kapoor with Kiara Advani in Dubai.

Another picture shows only Kiara posing with Riddhima, Neetu and Manish. Kiara and Neetu were seen as daughter-in-law and mother-in-law in Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo this year. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Kiara and Sidharth were seen for the first time on screen in 2021 film Shershaah. The film had an OTT release and was a hit among the audience. They recently came together for a TV advertisement.

The couple is rumoured to be planning to tie the knot in January next year. They were recently seen visiting Manish Malhotra at his residence this month, further fuelling rumours of them planning their wedding trousseau.

Kiara had a successful year 2022 as she had three successful releases with the first one, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being a blockbuster. She was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film which went on to record gross worldwide collecton of ₹266 crore. She is currently working on Satyaprem Ki Katha with Katha. The film will release next year. She also has an untitled film with Ram Charan in pipeline.

Sidharth was seen in a film titled Thank God this year. He was paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the film also starring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming spy thriller, Mission Majnu. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will have an OTT release on January 20, 2023. He also has Yodha opposite Disha Patani and a web series titled Indian Police Force.

