Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra return from Dubai vacation, fans say 'can't wait for their wedding'

Kiara Advaniand Sidharth Malhotra are back in Mumbai after ringing in the New Year in Dubai. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival in the wee hours of Tuesday. They kept a low profile though didn't try to avoid the media as they walked towards the exit gates. They are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot in a month's time. Also read: Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ring in new year in Dubai with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

Kiara was seen in a soft pink top and white pants paired with golden shoes and hair tied in a neat bun. She held a white backpack. She walked alongside Sidharth Malhotra who was in a black tee and black track pants paired with a white shirt. He too carried a backpack along with him. The two also had a small conversation as they walked together.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of them from the airport. A fan commented on the video, "Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom." Another wrote, “They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding.” One also said, “Awwww beautiful couple.” A fanpage also shared a few hashtags that are expected to trend around their wedding. Some of them were #sidharthmalhotra #sidkiara #sidkiarawedding #siara."

Kiara and Sidharth celebrated New Year with designer Manish, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji in Dubai. Among the many pics, Manish shared a picture with Kiara and Sidharth from the New Year party on his Instagram Stories. Kiara also posted the picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "favourite Malhotras".

Sidharth and Kiara haven't confirmed their relationship as such but Kiara did talk about her relationship with Sidharth on Koffee With Karan last year. She said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." Shahid Kapoor, who had accompanied Kiara on the show, had hinted at a wedding announcement, adding, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie." Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours started after the two started worked together on 2021 film Shershaah.

