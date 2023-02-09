Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pics now have more 'likes' than Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor. Here's a ranking

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's much-guarded royal wedding in Jaisalmer has final yielded results. Kiara's wedding post which consisted of the first pictures from the wedding has received 13.48 million likes till now, beating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding post which till now held the record of most likes on an Indian post on Instagram. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to dhol beats before entering his Delhi home. Watch

Kiara and Sidharth shared their first wedding pics with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (we are permanently booked now)”. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." While her post is the most liked Indian post on Instagram now, Sidharth's post is a little behind at over 10 million.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding post.

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Bandra home with only their family and few friends in attendance. Sharing the first pics, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.” Her post received 13.19 million likes.

Katrina Kaif is a close third as her wedding post with Vicky Kaushal received 12.62 million likes on Instagram. Sharing first pictures from their royal wedding in Sawai Madhopur, she wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's wedding posts.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug during the lockdown on January 24, 2021 and shared the wedding pictures himself on his Instagram account. Sharing them, he wrote, “Life long love just became official.” The post received more than 5.73 million likes.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hardly dropped any hints when they tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Sharing the wedding announcement along with some adorable pics, the couple wrote on their respective Instagram pages, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” While Anushka’s post received 3.44 million likes, Virat’s post got 4.43 million likes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were not included in the list because Deepika had deleted all her posts a few years back.

