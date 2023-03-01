Kiara Advani smiles big in unseen pic with Isha Ambani from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot last month and their unseen wedding pictures continue to surface on social media even now. In the latest, a photo of Kiara with her bridesmaids has caught everyone's attention. It features her with close friends Anissa Malhotra Jain and Isha Ambani. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra says marriage with Kiara Advani 'was meant to be'

In the photo, Kiara cannot stop smiling as she poses with Isha who kept her hands around the actor. They were also joined by Kiara's cousin Anissa Malhotra who is married to actor Armaan Jain. While Kiara wore a golden lehenga, Isha opted for a black outfit with golden detailing. Anissa sported a traditional look in a pastel-shaded lehenga.

It seems like the photo was clicked during one of the pre-wedding festivities of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. The two took the plunge on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. It was attended by their family members and close friends only. Later, they hosted two different wedding receptions-one in Delhi and another in Mumbai for their close people and colleagues.

Anissa is currently expecting her first child with Armaan. Her family hosted a baby shower, days after Kiara's wedding. However, Kiara and Sidharth were not visible in the pictures. Pooja was also hosted to celebrate the occasion.

Anissa, Kiara's cousin, is the wife of Armaan Jain, who is the eldest son of Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Reema is the sister of Randhir Kapoor. Armaan also has a brother, Aadar Jain. On the other hand, businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a childhood friend of Kiara. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal at the actor's wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding Sidharth recently told News18, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and my wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” “The (post-wedding) glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy,” added Kiara during the same conversation.

