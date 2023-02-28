Sidharth Malhotra says marriage with Kiara Advani 'was meant to be'; she talks about her 'wedding glow'

In a recent interview, newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opened up about their marriage. Sidharth said after their 2021 film Shershaah, fans had given him and his 'wife' Kiara so much love that it seems their marriage was 'meant to be'. He said their wedding 'felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together'. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's reworked Shershaah song Ranjha from wedding out on YouTube

Karan Johar-backed film, Shershaah, is based on life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Vikram Batra, and also showed his relationship with girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Despite the little amount of time that Dimple and Vikram actually spent with each other, the film was praised for their love story. Sidharth spoke about their film in a recent interview.

Sidharth told News18: “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and my wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” In the same interview, Kiara said, “The (post-wedding) glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been sharing photos from their wedding. They married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, and hosted a reception in Delhi, and one in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. The couple has been sharing photos from the wedding and pre-wedding functions. While Sidharth wore a sherwani with gold embroidery, Kiara Advani wore a heavy ivory and pink lehenga for the wedding.

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding guest list had eminent Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by husband Anand Piramal.

Days after the wedding, Kiara and Sidharth hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on February 12, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the party.

