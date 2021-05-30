Kiara Advani throws it back to tropical vacation in new underwater pic, see here

Actor Kiara Advani on Sunday shared a throwback image of herself, swimming underwater, perhaps during a vacation. "You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim," she wrote in her caption, clarifying that the picture is a throwback.

It showed Kiara striking an underwater pose, wearing a neon bikini. Kiara travelled to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra to ring in the New Year. The two will be seen together in the upcoming war drama Shershaah.

In an interview, the actor was asked about what's brewing between her and Sidharth. But Kiara refused to divulge details. Instead, the actor spoke about the last date she'd gone on. Speaking to Filmfare, she said, "Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.”

She also spoke about Sidharth as a person. "Sid is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focused when it comes to his work," she told the magazine.

During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara, adding that he was happy about working with her. “I don't know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he said.

Kiara had a packed 2020, appearing in films such as Guilty, Laxmii, and Indoo Ki Jawaani. She will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.