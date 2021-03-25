IND USA
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship.
bollywood

Kiara Advani drops by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's home, fans gush over ‘bhai-bhabhi’

  • Kiara Advani dropped by at Sidharth Malhotra's house on Thursday morning. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:58 PM IST

Kiara Advani was spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday morning as she paid a visit to her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. She was seen dressed casually, in a beige sleeveless top and matching flowy pants. She also wore a black face mask for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans took to the comments section of a paparazzo’s Instagram post to shower love on Sidharth and Kiara. “They look so good together,” one wrote. “Bhai-bhabhi,” another commented, along with heart and heart-eyes emojis. “Waiting for the blockbuster #Shershaah,” a third wrote.


During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara, adding that he was happy about working with her. The two will be seen together in Shershaah, the biopic of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film is set to release in July this year.

“I don't know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he said.

Also read | After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests Covid-19 positive; shares hilarious 3 Idiots post: 'One place we don’t want Raju in'

According to reports, it was Karan Johar, who played Cupid. The filmmaker, who directed Kiara in Netflix’s Lust Stories, wanted to know whether she was Sidharth’s ‘lust story’. “Not as yet. Not lust story. I think she is lovely, and we are going to work together in the future,” Sidharth said.

In January, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked on a lunch date together. A few days later, she was seen with a surprised look on her face, as the paparazzi captured her outside his home.

Earlier this year, Kiara opened up about her most recent date. “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math,” she told Filmfare. However, she did not name Sidharth.

