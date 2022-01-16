Kiara Advani wishes ‘dearest’ Sidharth Malhotra on birthday, he wraps her in his arms in photo. See here

Kiara Advani had the sweetest birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday. As Sidharth turned 37 on January 16, the actor was showered with best wishes on social media and one of them, arrived from Kiara.

Sharing a photo from their film Shershaah, Kiara dedicated a birthday note to Sidharth. Addressing him with a loving term, she wrote: “Happy, happy birthday dearest one.” She also attached a red heart emoji to her post. In the Shershaah photo, Sidharth and Kiara's characters share a loved-up moment, she can be seen wrapped in Sidharth's arms.

Kiara Advani wished Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram.

Kiara and Sidharth co-starred for the first time in the 2021 film Shershaah, in which he portrayed the role of war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara was cast as his love interest.

Sidharth and Kiara, who are speculated to be dating, have rarely addressed rumours about their relationship. However, they are often seen hanging out together in Mumbai and visiting each other's homes.

The rumoured couple spent New Year together in Ranthambore but avoided sharing photos of them together. They teased fans with similar glimpses from their vacation. They were spotted holidaying with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, who too are speculated to be dating.

“Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength and good health on this journey ahead,” Sidharth wrote in his New Years post while Kiara added: “And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier and safer for all of us.”

On his birthday, Sidharth also received wishes from Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Anushka Sharma, among others.

This year, Sidharth has films such as Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha lined up for release. Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

