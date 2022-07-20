Kichcha Sudeep says he checked on Salman Khan after he received death threats: 'He's harmless'

Earlier this year, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, leaving their fans and the film fraternity in shock. In a new interview, Telugu actor Kichcha Sudeep said that he contacted Salman after the incident. He also said that Salman is a 'harmless and straightforward man'. Also Read: Salman Khan’s security upgraded by Maharashtra govt after he and father Salim Khan receive threat letter

In June, Salim Khan's security staff found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)," the chit read, as per reports. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab in May. After the incident, Salman's security was tightened.

During an interview with India.com, Kichcha Sudeep said, "I checked on him (Salman Khan). I know this thing about him that if he gets a chance then he will go out alone, he will go out cycling alone. But this is not his decision, it is the responsibility of the people who love him and of the police department to keep him safe. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.”

Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan have worked together in 2019 film Dabangg 3. In the film, while Salman played the role of ASP Chulbul Pandey, Sudeep essayed the role of Balli Singh, his biggest rival.

Kichcha Sudeep is currently promoting his upcoming film Vikrant Rona. The film also stars Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Vikram Rona will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It will hit theatres on July 28.

Salman has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 over the last few months. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. A direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film reportedly connects to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and features a cameo from Shah Rukh as well. The film is set to release on April 21, 2023.

