Kill at TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga's action thriller gets high praise, critics hail ‘brutally violent’ film

Kill, a joint production between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It's an action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt that stars Lakshya in his debut role, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. The film has received some rave reviews from international publications. (Also Read: Six Indian films to premiere at Toronto festival)

Kill's international reviews

Lakshya makes his debut with the action thriller Kill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Collider wrote in its review of Kill, “At times it feels like a fever dream, but in the best way possible. It's the kind of bonkers action flick that is best seen with as big of a crowd as possible.”

Biz Asia stated in its review, “Each fight scene feels like a new level in a video game, with a new setting, a stronger sense of urgency, and a wilder murder than the last one you haven’t recovered from yet. The camera captures each flying knife, gush of blood, look of fear in the tiny, claustrophobic space of a train wagon.”

The reviews also heaped praises on debutant Lakshya and co-star Raghav. For instance, the Collider review states, “It is Juyal's work as the villainous Fani that stands out the most. He goes for broke, delivering a performance that perfectly encapsulates everything that works so well about Kill. Just like Lakysha, he has a massive amount of talent when it comes to showing off his martial arts skills, but even beyond that, he manages to continue to make his character become more and more unpredictable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions also posted a compilation of reviews by critics from their social media accounts.

Kill's premiere at TIFF 2023

Dharma Productions also posted pictures from the premiere of Kill, featuring Karan Johar and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, and lead actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. Leading lady Tanya Maniktala was absent in the pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakshya was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Collin D'Cunha's romantic comedy Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, that film was put on backburner.

Raghav Juyal was last seen as Salman Khan's brother in Farhad Samji's action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year. Tanya Maniktala was last seen as the titular character in Pratim D. Gupta's Netflix India vampire show Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON