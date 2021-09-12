Kim Sharma and Leander Paes twin in blue as they step out for a date night, see pic

Actor Kim Sharma went on a dinner date with former tennis player Leander Paes on Saturday. Pictures of the two have landed online.

Kim dressed in a pair of black leggings and a frill off-shoulder denim top. Leander wore a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Earlier this week, the couple shared a picture of them together on their respective Instagram pages and made their relationship Instagram official. Kim did not write an caption with it. She did, however, add an evil-eye amulet and couple kissing emojis. Leander shared the picture with the caption, “magic.”

In July this year, the first reports appeared suggesting the two were together. While on a holiday in Goa, a restaurant named Pousada By The Beach shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach." One of the pictures, showed Leander holding Kim from behind as they posed for the camera. Few days later, the two were photographed taking a stroll in Mumbai.

Also read: Kim Sharma celebrates 25 years of rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes' Olympic win, calls him 'flying man'

Kim had been in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane but the two broke up in 2019. On hearing about Kim's relationship with Leander, Harshvardhan had told a leading daily, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Kim had reported been in a relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh as well long back. They broke up but have remained friends. Few weeks ago, she had posted a video of her pole-dancing session. In the clip, she was spotted in a black sports bra and a pair of pink shorts as she did her routine to the tune of Sia’s 1+1. Yuvraj had commented on the video and joked: "Wah kya sur hai Kaunsa gana gaa rahin hain madam aap (Wow, what a melody! Madam, which song are you singing).”