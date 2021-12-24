Kim Sharma gets a kiss from Leander Paes for Christmas and no, they didn't need the mistletoe. See pic

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma didn't hold back the PDA when they recently stepped out to take in the Christmas spirit. Kim, taking to Instagram Stories, shared a picture of Leander planting a kiss on her cheek while standing on a decked up street in what appears to be Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Kim was seen wearing a brown jacket and left her hair open while Leander was seen wearing a chequered shirt and a dark blue overcoat. Fairy-lights and other Christmas decorations doubled up as the background. "We don't need mistletoe," she captioned the picture. She added the hashtag Xmas in Cal.

Kim Sharma is spending Christmas with Leander Paes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another picture, she was seen basking in the holiday spirit while posing against a brightly decorated road. Wearing a mickey mouse-themed head band, a pair of chequered pants, white shirt and denim overcoat, Kim posed with her hands spread wide.

Kim Sharma shares a picture on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim and Leander sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted together in Goa, holding hands. In July, a restaurant-bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach, shared pictures of the couple and wrote, "Biscuit and Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach." In one pictures, Leander was seen hugging Kim as they posed with a dog.

Also read: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes twin in blue as they step out for a date night, see pic

In the months that followed, Kim and Leander were seen stepping out together, getting coffee. In September, Kim and Leander finally made their relationship official on Instagram.

Kim shared a picture in which she smiled for the camera while Leander looked at her lovingly. She shared the picture with an evil-eye amulet and couple kissing emojis. Leander reposted it on his page and wrote ‘magic’ as his caption. They also celebrated Diwali together, with Leander sharing a picture of the couple dressed up for the occasion and posing with their dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Happy Diwali from us to all of you! May your year be full of light, happiness and prosperity. God Bless,” he captioned the picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.