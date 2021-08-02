Kim Sharma and Leander Paes fuel relationship rumours as they hold hands during walk, see photo

After returning from a holiday in Goa, actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes were photographed taking a stroll in Mumbai on Sunday. She wore a white and pink maxi dress, while he was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. They were walking her dog.

Pictures and videos of Kim and Leander’s outing were widely shared online. Many pointed out that neither of them wore masks, despite a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large.





Last month, a restaurant-bar in Goa sparked rumours of Kim and Leander dating by sharing a picture of them enjoying a meal together. Another photo showed him hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Later, she shared a picture on Instagram, which appeared to have been taken the same day, and credited ‘Mr P’ for it.

Kim and Leander’s possible relationship has already got a stamp of approval from her ex-boyfriend, actor Harshvardhan Rane. “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town,” he told a leading daily.

Also read | Geeta Basra says she suffered two miscarriages before son Jovan’s birth: ‘Last two years have been traumatic’

Previously, Kim was in a relationship with Harshvardhan but they broke up in 2019. He confirmed the split with a cryptic message on Instagram. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he wrote.

Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla.

Leander, too, has dabbled in films. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Rajdhani Express. He and his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi will be the subjects of a Zee5 series directed by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.