Geeta Basra says she suffered two miscarriages before son Jovan’s birth: ‘Last two years have been traumatic’

Geeta Basra, who welcomed son Jovan last month, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages in the last two years - one in 2019 and the other, last year. The first time, her husband Harbhajan Singh flew down from Punjab to be by her side, while during her second miscarriage, they were together due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a leading daily, Geeta urged women who have suffered miscarriages to not lose hope and ‘suffer in silence yearning for a child’. “The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen,” she added.

After suffering a miscarriage for the second time, Geeta and Harbhajan moved in with his parents for some time. She was at her in-laws’ when she got pregnant again and took every precaution. “I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did,” she said.

Geeta and Harbhajan became parents to a baby boy, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, on July 10. They also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016.

In her first Instagram post after Jovan’s birth, Geeta wrote, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support.”