Kareena Kapoor sports fuller pout in new photos, shares pregnancy routine with ‘feet rubs’ and Schitt’s Creek

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram Stories before stepping out for a shoot. She wore a red pantsuit as she experimented with Instagram filters that gave her a much fuller pout and voluminous lashes. “Fun with filters,” one of the selfies was captioned.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Kareena shared a video of herself binge-watching the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek while lying on the couch. She reminisced about the time she was pregnant and said that she really enjoyed the show and ‘feet rubs’ back then.

The caption read, “‘Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt.”

Kareena’s debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, will be out later this month. The book is a guide for mothers-to-be and will help them prepare for the months ahead.

Last month, ahead of its release, Kareena shared some of the things she experienced during both of her pregnancies. She invited fans to a game of ‘pregnancy bingo’, asking them if they too were ‘worried about the stretch marks’, ‘terribly craved for a glass of wine’, ‘peed a lil while sneezing’ and ‘received an uninvited belly rub’, among other things.

While revealing the cover of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, she wrote in an Instagram post that it was ‘like (her) third child’. She called the book ‘a very personal account of what (she) experienced both physically and emotionally through both (her) pregnancies’. She has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.