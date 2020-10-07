e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy slams Comedy Central India for censoring kiss between two men, calls it ‘harmful’ to inclusivity

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy slams Comedy Central India for censoring kiss between two men, calls it ‘harmful’ to inclusivity

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and actor Dan Levy called Comedy Central India out for censoring a kiss between two men while retaining a same-sex kiss between two women and another kiss between a man and woman.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dan Levy and Dustin Milligan’s kiss in Schitt’s Creek.
Dan Levy and Dustin Milligan’s kiss in Schitt’s Creek.
         

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and actor Dan Levy hit out at Comedy Central India for cutting out a kiss between his character David and Dustin Milligan’s character Ted in the show. He shared the censored promo on Twitter and said that it was ‘harmful’ to the message of inclusivity that the show advocates.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove,” he wrote.

In the video shared by Comedy Central India, the characters of Schitt’s Creek are seen playing spin the bottle. While a kiss between Alexis (played by Annie Murphy) and Ted and a same-sex kiss between Alexis and Stevie (played by Emily Hampshire) are retained, the kiss between David and Ted is edited out.

 

Levy clarified in another tweet that he was disappointed with Comedy Central India, not the one in the US. “I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time,” he wrote.

 

Also read: Emilia Clarke had ‘issues’ with sexual assault scene in Game of Thrones, George RR Martin slams change made to plot

Schitt’s Creek was lauded for its portrayal of same-sex relationships. The show made Emmy history earlier this year by winning nine trophies, including all four wins in the acting category. One of its protagonists, David, identifies as pansexual and enters into a relationship with another man named Patrick, whom he eventually marries.

In a 2015 interview with Flare, Levy opened up about the decision to show David as pansexual. “The more that we started exploring David and delving into his past, and what his whole life had been prior to when the show starts, it just felt like an interesting fit for him. The show is a family comedy. We wanted to approach it from a way that was very sort of normal, and by that I mean that the family was aware of it, they had been for a while. It wasn’t one of those, ‘Let’s teach a lesson about pansexuality’ episodes. It was just who he was and who his family had accepted him to be,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR eye 1st win since 2018 vs CSK
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR eye 1st win since 2018 vs CSK
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In