Schitt's Creek and Succession win big at Emmy Awards 2020, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha release statements

Schitt’s Creek and Succession win big at Emmy Awards 2020, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha release statements

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The Emmy Awards 2020 were held on Monday and Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen emerged the big winners. Anurag Kashyap and actor Richa Chadha issued statements on Me Too case against the filmmaker.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Emmy Awards 2020 were held on Monday. Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha issue statements.
Emmy Awards 2020 were held on Monday. Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha issue statements.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Emmy Awards 2020 complete winners list: From Watchmen to Schitt’s Creek here’s who bagged the trophies

The annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, was handed out on Monday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles. Here’s the complete list.

Read more here

Anurag Kashyap denies Me Too claim against him, releases lawyer’s statement: ‘Pained by false allegations of sexual misconduct’

Anurag Kashyap on Sunday released an official statement vis his lawyer to deny all claims of sexual misconduct made against him. He also expressed his resolve to pursue the matter legally.

Read more here

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin slams sexual assault claims against him: ‘You stood up for my integrity even after divorce’

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, has defended him against allegations of sexual misconduct made by an actor named Payal Ghosh. She hailed Anurag as a champion of women.

Read more here

Richa Chadha takes legal action as her name is dragged in Me Too case against Anurag Kashyap: ‘No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women’

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Richa Chadha has released an official statement via her lawyer condemning the dragging of her name in the recent Me Too case. It states that the actor has initiated ‘appropriate legal action’ in the matter.

Read more here

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s 40th birthday party with Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma: Her cake steals the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with her favourite people. Inside pictures from her celebrations show her parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma, husband Saif Ali Khan among others.

Read more here

