Kim Sharma wishes boyfriend Leander Paes on his birthday, says ‘49 never looked this good’. See pics

Actor Kim Sharma shared a glimpse of her celebrating boyfriend Leander Paes’ 49th birthday on Friday. The couple started dating in 2021, and celebrated their one year anniversary in March. On Leander’s birthday, Kim penned a heartfelt note for him, which she posted alongside their pictures on Instagram. (Also read: Kim Sharma, Leander Paes host cosy dinner for friends, they say 'couldn’t ask for more')

Kim treated fans to a series of photos that featured Leander from different occasions. In one of them, he was also seen posing with Kim’s parent. The actor captioned her post, “Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo.”

Kim also shared pictures from her and Leander’s midnight birthday celebration. They cut a cake and posed together for the camera; the couple is seen sharing a kiss in one of the images shared by Kim on Instagram Stories. For the special occasion, Leander opted for an all-black look. Kim, on the other hand, wore a golden top with black pants. Going by their pictures, the two are in Goa.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes celebrate the latter's birthday in Goa.

While Kim and Leander started dating in March, they made their relationship official in September 2021 with a picture of them posing together on his Instagram account. On their first anniversary in March 2022, Kim shared, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich.”

Kim and Leander are often seen stepping out together on dinner dates and outings in Mumbai. They have also met each other’s families and gone on vacations together, including the trip to the Walt Disney World in Florida. They celebrated Kim’s birthday in the Bahamas in January 2022.

