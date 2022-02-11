Kim Sharma, Leander Paes host cosy dinner for friends, they say 'couldn’t ask for more'. Watch inside video

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes hosted a cosy dinner for their friends recently, as seen in a video posted by their friend actor Mushtaq Sheikh on social media.

On Thursday, Mushtaq posted a video of the celebrations on Instagram Reels. The video takes us inside the party the couple hosted and shows glimpses of the food, conversations, and fun times. Kim, who is seen in a black dress, can be seen letting her hair loose and dancing to music at the party. Mushtaq also included a few selfies with Kim and Leander as well as the other guests.

The video was captioned, “When Kim and Leander decided to celebrate Janhvi and Punit, it turned out to be an epic night. Handpicked few friends, beautifully designed sit down dinner, incredible company, incessant laughter - one couldn’t ask for more!”

Kim herself commented on the video with some appreciation for Mushtaq's video-making skills. "You fab reel maker!!!! Loveeeeee you," her comment read. Mushtaq is an actor and screenwriter who has worked in films like Om Shanti Om and Ra.One. Previously, he was a writer for popular TV soaps such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kahiin to Hoga.

Kim and Leander made their relationship Instagram official last year when they posted a picture of them on his account in September.

They regularly share snippets of their dates and outings together. They even celebrated Christmas together and met each other’s families for a special dinner. Earlier this month, they posted photos from a trip to Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida, and also celebrated Kim's birthday together in the Bahamas last month.

HT Entertainment Desk