Kim Sharma smiles as Leander Paes wraps his arms around her at a wedding, fan calls her ‘bachpan ka pyar’. See pics

Actor Kim Sharma shared pictures of herself posing in an orange lehenga as she attended a wedding. The last photo in the carousel featured her boyfriend, tennis star Leander Paes, who wore a white kurta-pyjama and an orange turban. He wrapped his arms around her waist as she smiled wide. “Wedding fun,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Fans showered Kim with compliments. “How do you manage to look gorgeous all the time,” one asked, while another said that she still looks ‘like a 20-year-old’. One Instagram user called her ‘bachpan ka pyar (childhood love)’. Her picture with Leander also drew appreciation. “You guys really complement each other. Very graceful,” one fan wrote. “A lovely pair,” another said.

Last month, Kim rang in her 42nd birthday in the Bahamas with Leander. She shared photos of herself soaking in the sun and wrote, “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42.” While Leander did not feature in the pictures, she called him her ‘best person’ in the caption and credited him as the photographer.

Kim and Leander’s relationship came to light in July last year, when a restaurant-bar in Goa shared pictures of them together. In one, they were seen enjoying a meal together and laughing, while in another, he hugged her from behind. After weeks of speculation, they confirmed their relationship by sharing the same picture on their Instagram accounts. While she used ‘evil-eye amulet’ and a couple kissing emojis as her caption, he wrote ‘magic’.

Kim made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill and others. She also starred in films such as Tom Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

