Kim Sharma, Leander Paes have a playful date at Disney theme park in US. See pics

Kim Sharma had a Disney Day out with Leander Paes recently and shared pictures of their vacation to a Disney theme park in the US on her social media.

The pictures and videos, shared by Kim in a carousel post on her Instagram page, show the couple having fun in Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida. The pictures show Kim from the back wearing Minnie Mouse ears on her head.

She later gives a front-view glimpse of herself, where she can be seen wearing a black top, white track pants along with the Minnie Mouse ears on her head. In a separate picture, she and Leander can be seen posing in front of a castle facade in the park. The two share ice cream in another picture.

Kim posted a couple of videos in the post as well. In one, we can see a colourful procession of Disney characters taking place in the park. In another, Kim can be seen enjoying the sights and sounds at the park. Towards the end of the video, she blows a kiss towards the camera.

Magic Kingdom is one of the most popular Disney theme parks in the US. It celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Pictures of Kim and Leander together had first gone viral in August 2021. After weeks of speculation, Leander eventually made the relationship Insta-official when he reshared a picture of them on his Instagram account in September, captioning it ‘Magic’.

While the two haven't spoken about their relationship in public yet, they regularly post pictures of their dates and outings together. They even celebrated Christmas together and met each other’s families for a special dinner. They also routinely celebrate important occasions and festivals with their families together.

