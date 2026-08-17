Kiran Rao mourns the death of her cat Miri after son Azad's tearful video goes viral: ‘She has our hearts forever’

Kiran Rao is mourning the loss of her beloved cat Miri. The filmmaker recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her pet, remembering her as an important part of the family. Her emotional post comes days after Kiran, Aamir Khan and their son Azad Rao Khan were seen at a Mumbai pet clinic, where Azad was visibly upset and was wiping his tears.

Kiran Rao bids emotional farewell to beloved cat Miri with pictures of her son Azad and their pet.

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[Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao look distressed as son Azad cries while leaving pet clinic in Mumbai. Watch]

Kiran Rao remembers Miri

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday night, Kiran revealed about Miri’s death and looked back at the many little things that made her special. She wrote, “Miri Cat left us yesterday to bask in eternal sunshine and have an endless supply of birds and critters to chase.”

She described Miri as “one hella cool cat” and explained that her name came from her “peppery coat.” She recalled, “She was one hella cool cat. Named for her peppery coat, Miri was a consummate hunter who liked to drink from nice glasses, and used the elevator to travel up and down in the building.”

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{{^usCountry}} Remembering Miri’s affectionate nature, she wrote, “She had the softest-ever coat, and generously collected her hafta of scratches and brushing from all of us and anyone who passed through the house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Remembering Miri’s affectionate nature, she wrote, “She had the softest-ever coat, and generously collected her hafta of scratches and brushing from all of us and anyone who passed through the house.” {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker also remembered how much Miri enjoyed spending time in the sun. She wrote, "What she loved doing most was lying around in dappled sunlight, stretched out like the queen that she was..." She ended the emotional tribute by saying, “She has our hearts forever.”

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The filmmaker also revealed that Miri was laid to rest at their farm. "Miri is now resting in peace on our farm, surrounded by birdsong", she wrote.

A heartbreaking family moment at the pet clinic

This tribute comes shortly after she was spotted at a Mumbai pet clinic with Aamir Khan and their son Azad on August 15. A video from outside the clinic showed Aamir carrying a cat carrier, while Azad appeared extremely emotional and was seen wiping away tears. Kiran and Aamir also looked visibly shaken, leaving fans concerned about what had happened to their pet.

About Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's works

On the work front, Kiran Rao last helmed by Laapataa Ladies in 2024. Meanwhile, Aamir has bankrolled Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, which released on August 14. The film has barely crossed ₹37 crore mark in worldwide collections.