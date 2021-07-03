Kiran Rao sent pic with Aamir Khan, Azad to friend Amin Hajee today, he says 'glad they're keeping their promise'

Actor Amin Hajee has spoken about the divorce of his friends, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The Bollywood couple announced their separation with an official statement on Saturday.

Amin, who has worked with Aamir and Kiran on Lagaan, was also the best man at their wedding, 15 years ago. He has said that when Aamir and Kiran told him and his wife Charlotte about their separation, they were the ones who needed to be consoled.

Amin told a leading daily in an interview, "The two of us did speak to them but it was more of a conclusion from their side and we needed to absorb that. So finally Charlotte and I spoke to each other that this is something we needed to come to terms with."

He added that Kiran and Aamir were still friends and are currently working together in Kargil. Their son Azad is also with them. "They assured us that while the official status changed they would continue to meet each other and nothing changes between them. Instead of me consoling them that day, they were only trying to console us. And I am glad they are keeping their promise. In the morning today, I got a message from Kiran. She shared a picture of her with Aamir and Azad from Kargil where they are shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha," he added.

Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao read.

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement added.