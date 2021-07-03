When Salman Khan helped Aamir Khan sail through his divorce with Reena Dutta: 'I was at my lowest'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are divorced. The actor's split from the director comes almost two decades after he separated from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before they divorced in 2002. Following his split from Reena, Aamir had once revealed that Salman Khan had helped him get through the separation.

During one of his appearances on Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan revealed that there was a point when he wanted to maintain a distance from Salman Khan. However, their equation changed when Salman stepped in and helped Aamir through his divorce.

"In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman," Aamir Khan told Karan Johar on the show.

"Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown," he added.

On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced that they were no longer together. Issuing a joint statement, the former couple said, "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."

Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of Lagaan. While Aamir played the lead role, Kiran was an assistant director in the movie. The couple tied the knot in December 2005. The duo shares a son, Azad, together.