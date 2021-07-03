When Kiran Rao called Aamir Khan after his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked fans by announcing their divorce after 15 years of being married. They said in a joint statement that they will continue to be ‘co-parents and family for each other’ and will raise their son, Azad Rao Khan, together.

In an earlier interview with a Chinese news channel, Aamir Khan had talked about how he found love in Kiran Rao after splitting from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005.

During the making of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, Aamir first met Kiran, who was an assistant director on the film. “But at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he had said.

“In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he had added.

Aamir Khan had also pointed out a similarity between Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta -- that both were ‘strong women’. He had said, “I like strong women. My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t wanna bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong,” he had said.

On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce but said that they will continue with their professional partnership on Paani Foundation and ‘other projects that (they) feel passionate about’. They will also ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement said. They also thanked their family and friends for ‘constant support and understanding about this evolution in (their) relationship’.