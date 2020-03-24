Aamir Khan on how he fell for Kiran Rao after divorce with Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’

bollywood

People rarely get a second chance at love but Aamir Khan is a lucky man in that regard. The actor, one of the most respected and loved in the country, was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years but the couple got divorced in 2002. However, he did find love again when he met filmmaker Kiran Rao.

In a recently unearthed video, Aamir is seen speaking about Reena and Kiran on a Chinese news channel. The video, shared on YouTube, shows him talking about how he met Kiran and fell for her, in great detail.

“I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he says in the interview. “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he added.

Aamir adds that he is very lucky to have Kiran in life. They love spending time together and are ‘constantly laughing’. The interviews notes that Aamir likes strong women. He replies, “I like strong women.My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t wanna bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong.”

Even after their divorce, Aamir and Reena share a great friendship. They work together on the Paani Foundation, of which she is the COO. They also have two kids together, son Junaid and daughter Ira, both of whom live with their mother. “She is a wonderful person as well. Sometimes a relationship doesn’t work but I have a lot of love and respect for her. In fact, we are working together on this Paani project. She is the COO of the company,” he says about Reena in the video.

Reena also starred with Aamir’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She had a very small bit in the hit song Papa Kehte Hain. She also worked as a producer for Lagaan.

Aamir and Kiran have a nine-year-old son named Azad Rao Khan. While Aamir says that Kiran’s life revolves around Azad, he makes sure to spend a few hours with him everyday.

