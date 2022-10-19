Kiran Rao to serve as key jury of All Living Things Environmental Film Fest

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has now joined the panel of jury at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2022. “I have had a wonderful time being part of the jury of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate,” says Rao, who has always been quite vocal about issues related to the environment and has even used her vision as a director to throw light on it.

Conceptualised by environmental entrepreneur Kunal Khanna, the film festival, focusing on sustainability, Nature and the environment, will be held from November 17-27 with 55 films being showcased at the festival.

Opening up about her role, she says, “This year’s curation has some really excellent films, which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world. ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope that more people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are all a part of this one planet and how all life is interconnected.”

Rao is also a co-founder of Paani Foundation, which has been quite active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra. The organisation is also known for supporting causes pertaining to preservation of the environment and Nature.

