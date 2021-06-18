Kirti Kulhari says separation from husband Saahil was a tough decision: 'I was ready for the consequences '

Kirti Kulhari has opened up on how tough it was for her to decide upon her separation from estranged husband Saahil. It was in April that she had announced they would be separating, "not on paper but in life".

Kriti Kulhari has said that it was a tough decision, adding that ending a marriage involves breaking apart families. She told Navbharat Times, "This was a decision, much tougher than one where you decide to stay with someone. Everyone comes together (in a marriage), families and their happiness. The idea of love is celebrated. On the other hand, when you break that which you built with your hands, families break away. It is a very tough decision.

"So I thought if coming together was my choice, then I will have to take my own decision to split as well. All this took time. And, you need to let go of certain things from your life. I was ready for the consequences of my decision. Such decisions affect you, at times, they also break you. But, at the end of the day, you need to remind your self that you did what you had to and it was the right thing to do," she added.

The Criminal Justice star had announced her separation earlier this year. She wrote in an Instagram post, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always.. ,)."

Talking about the roles she'd like to play, Kirti had told PTI recently, "I want to play as complex characters as possible. I want to play dark, grey characters. I am bored of playing white characters. But if a script comes up where a white character is written with a lot of depth and layers, I would like to play that (too). Every (role) I played is not simple to play. Human beings are not simple and to tap into so many aspects is not easy."

Kirti's most recent outing, Shaadisthan, is now streaming online. She has previously worked in Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Girl On The Train and web series, Four More Shots Please! She is now set to play a doctor in the upcoming web series Human.

