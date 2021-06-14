Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kirti Kulhari, Shreya Ghoshal get vaccinated for Covid-19, singer urges new mothers to go for it

While singer Shreya Ghoshal assured new mothers like her that vaccination was safe, Kirti Kulhari asked all to be patient as vaccines supply was slow. Both received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. They also shared pictures.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Shreya Ghoshal, who gave birth of a child last month, urged new mothers to get vaccinated. Kirti Kulhari urged all to not believe in myths around the vaccines.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Kirti Kulhari on Monday said they have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Shreya Ghoshal, who gave birth to her son Devyaan last month, urged new mothers to get vaccinated. "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!" the 37-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her getting the jab.

"It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else. If you are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvaccine," Shreya Ghoshal further said in her post.

Kirti Kulhari, 36, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"Let go of myths and fears surrounding the vaccine... and go and take one if you haven't yet..." the Four More Shots Please! star wrote on Instagram. The actor also asked people to be patient as vaccines are "not easily available" and booking a slot is a tough task.

"But things are getting better... be patient... it will all fall in place slowly and steadily," she said.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

Also read: Neena Gupta tells Kareena Kapoor about being dumped by man she was about to marry: 'I used to live with him'

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakh after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

shreya ghoshal kirti kulhari covid-19 vaccine

