Kishwer Merchant reacts to Kangana Ranaut fans accusing her of 'bullying' actor for not wearing a mask

Kangana Ranaut's fans launched an attack on TV actor Kishwer Merchant after the latter questioned the Tejas actor on appearing in public without a mask on. She has now responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kishwer Merchant had questioned why Kangana Ranaut was without a mask on in public on Monday.

Kangana Ranaut's fans went after TV actor Kishwer Merchant after the latter highlighted how Kangana often appears in public without the face mask on. Kishwer took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at Kangana's many fans.

Sharing clips on Instagram Stories, she is heard saying in Hindi: "I only questioned why Kangana was not wearing a face mask when in public and her fans have been messaging me and saying that I should first win four national awards as Kangana has done and then do the talking."

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday on Goodbye set, shares pic with Amitabh

Mira Rajput shares throwback pic with Pragya Kapoor, dubs them 'bump twins'

Suhana Khan deletes her latest Instagram post

Did Randhir Kapoor share and delete pics of Kareena-Saif's newborn son?

She went on to say how the point was not whether Kangana was a good actor or not. She said Kangana's fans had been messaging her and asking not to bully and harass Kangana. "Who's bullying or harassing her?" Clearly Kishwer was alarmed by it. She said that all she had asked was for the Manikarnika actor to wear a mask.

On Monday, Kangana had been spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, stepping out of her car without a mask. The video had been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and many users pointed out that she was without a mask. Kishwer's husband, actor Suyyash Rai had also commented, "Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (She is at the forefront of lecturing all)! Dumbness at its best !"

Kishwer had also shared video on Instagram and written: "She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?"

The second wave of Covid-19 has seen many celebrities contract the virus. Names include Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda among many others.

Kangana is busy with her films - Thalaivi and Tejas. On her birthday in March, the trailer of the J Jayalalithaa biopic had been released. She had also been shooting for Tejas in Rajasthan.

kangana ranaut kishwer merchant suyyash rai covid 19 news

