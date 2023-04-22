Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opens with $300k at US box office, on track to earn $1 million on first weekend

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on its way to earn $1 million (around ₹8 crore) over its first weekend. The Hindi film, directed by Farhad Samji, already made $300,000 (around ₹24 lakhs) on its opening day, April 21 in US and Canadian theatres. This is Salman's first Eid release in theatres after four years when Bharat was premiered on June 5, 2019. (Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan's second lowest Eid opener makes just ₹15.81 crore)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan stars with Pooja Hegde and others in the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hollywood trade analyst Gitesh Pandya reported on Twitter, "$300k opening day #boxoffice in US/Canada for new #SalmanKhan𓃵 film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan. 12 of Top 20 grossing thtrs are in Canada. Opening wknd for latest #Bollywood release will try to reach $1M mark. #KBKJ" The film has done well in Canada as 12 out of the 20 top grossing theatres are in the country. Gitesh also shares that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on track to earn $1 million on the first weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, the first day collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are a bit underwhelming as the film has grossed ₹15.81 crore domestically. It has become Salman's second lowest Eid opener in nearly a decade. It remains to be seen if the film can benefit from the Eid holiday over the weekend and gain some momentum.

Led by Salman, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. The film has been loosely adapted by the Ajith-starrer Veeram (2014).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman spent Eid at home with his family and later stepped out of his Bandra home in Mumbai to greet and wish his fans as well. The actor, who was joined by his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, had posted a picture of the massive crowd waiting for him outside his house on the road. He wrote on Twitter, "Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak! (Wish you all Eid Mubarak)"

Later this year, Salman will return as the lead character in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. He earlier returned as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for a special cameo in the blockbuster hit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON