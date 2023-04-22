Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan's second lowest Eid opener makes just 15.81 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, earned over ₹15 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release. The film has performed underwhelmingly when compared to Salman's Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. (Also Read | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Loud and senseless, Salman Khan's cringefest makes you say, 'stop it, Bhaijaan') Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie released on Friday. It marks Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ."

In another tweet, Taran wrote, “#Xclusiv… SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZ…2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr, 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr, 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr, 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr, 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr, 2023: #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan: ₹ 15.81 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Earlier, Taran had said, as reported by news agency PTI, that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will open in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, had said the expectations from the movie are "huge". "I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after Pathaan. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement," he told PTI.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, featured Salman in a cameo role. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office after it released in theatres in January.

The Hindustan Times review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan read, "Salman is in top form and gave it his all in doing what he does best - raw action and full on drama. He is soft, vulnerable and kind in some portions, and turns outstandingly violent in some. And he looks good in both, barring that long hair! His camaraderie with his on-screen brothers moves you, and there is a bit of a humour that he is known to bring to his characters, which makes you smile. Another winning act is of Venkatesh - he is the calm amid all the chaos, and commands a strong screen presence. His scenes with Salman are endearing and even on his own, he steals a scene."

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3. The film will feature him opposite Katrina Kaif and release in theatres later this year.

