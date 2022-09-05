Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan's full of swag, shows off long hair in first clip. Watch

Salman Khan introduced the title of much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with an announcement video on Monday. The actor unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. From his walk to the way he rides a Cruiser motorcycle, Salman's video is full of style. Read more: Salman Khan reveals look from his next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the almost a-minute long clip, Salman Khan is seen making a grand entry as he rides a bike through the Ladakh Valley. He then gives a closer look at his new avatar as he walks with the mountain breeze flowing through his long hair. Complementing his rugged look are striking sunglasses that merge with his hair and outfit.

The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his social media platform with a caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video. The announcement teaser got Salman Khan fans excited, who left comments like ‘proud of you’ and ‘he is back’ on the YouTube video.

Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian film industry on August 26, and he had thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

