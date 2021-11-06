KL Rahul shows love for Athiya Shetty in birthday post, Punjab Kings cricketer Mandeep Singh calls her 'bhabhi ji'

Cricketer KL Rahul was among many of her friends who wished actor Athiya Shetty on her birthday. However, his birthday wish is certainly special, and it had two throwback pictures on Instagram.

KL Rahul shared a coloured and a monochrome picture with Athiya on Instagram and wrote,“Happy birthday my (heart emoji) @athiyashetty.”

Athiya reacted to the post with a white heart and Earth emoji. Her father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya, Sikandar Kher also dropped several heart emojis to the post. Cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife commented, “Aaawww. I wish there was a banana chip emoji.” Kings XI cricketer Mandeep Singh even commented, “Happy birthday bhabhi ji @athiyashetty.”

KL Rahul is currently in UAE for the Cricket World Cup. He, along with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, is a part of the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli. Virat's wife, actor Anushka Sharma is also in UAE along with their daughter.

KL Rahul and Athiya have often dropped hints about their rumoured linkup but have refrained from commenting on it. In July, a source had told Hindustan Times that Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England in June, and had communicated the same to the BCCI.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source had revealed.