Koffee With Karan: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra said Shershaah lines during proposal, had nephew on photo duty

During her appearance in Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 8 episode 7, Kiara Advani finally shared the intricate details of actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra's romantic proposal. She shared the KWK couch with her Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal and the two talked about their respective love lives. Talking about Sidharth's proposal, Kiara revealed that he said the lines from their 2021 film Shershaah to propose to her. Also read: Koffee with Karan 8: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome before coming on last season. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra had proposed to Kiara Advani in Rome. (Sunil Khandare)

Kiara Advani said she had joined Sidharth and his family on a trip to Rome and had an intuition that he would propose to her. She said that she had asked him to take the permission of her parents before proposing to her.

Sidharth had his nephew on photo duty to click pics

Opening up about how it went, Kiara said, “So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He's like, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing.”

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year in the presence of their families and close friends. It was a dreamy royal wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace and was followed by a reception in Delhi and Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Juhi Chawla were some of the selected guests at the much-guarded wedding.

