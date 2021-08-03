Konkona Sensharma's fan is 'sad to see her age', this is how she responded

Konkona Sensharma had a classic response when an Instagram user claimed to be her fan and said it was sad to see her "being aged". The user also appreciated her work in the comment.

Actor Konkona Sensharma, aged 41, has been working in films since 1983, when she first began as a child actor in the film Indira. She has two National Film awards and a few other awards to her credit.

On Monday, a user commented on Konkona's Instagram post, "It's very sad to see you being aged... Industry didn't did justice with your kind of artists... You were my crush in school life.. I wanted to see you more after Ek Thi Daayan.. You are just ammmazing." Konkona was quick to respond with, "Aww, don’t be sad. It’s a privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young!"

The comment came on a post when Konkona Sensharma shared pictures of her pet dog, Pepita. "This is a @mitalisboardandtrain appreciation post! Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly. So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look," she had captioned it.

The post was widely appreciated by her industry friends. Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra wrote, "She’s sweet as hell," while director Zoya Akhtar commented, "How cute!" Sandhya Mridul wrote, "Ohhh so Adorable."

Konkona Sensharma was most recently seen in Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaan. She also featured in Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was the first film to get a theatrical release after the pandemic.