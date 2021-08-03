MS Dhoni's new haircut has Gulshan Grover urging him not to take up 'Don roles': ‘That will be mere dhande pe laat’

Gulshan Grover has urged former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not take up any "don roles", even as he appreciated the cricketer's new hair style.

Actor Gulshan Grover tweeted pictures of Dhoni with his latest hairstyle and wrote, "Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laat (end to my business) Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you @HanspalShano."

Fans of the actor showered the post with love for him, as well as the cricketer. "Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic brother Mahi is here is in a different league all together. Victory for all," one of them wrote. Another one commented, "Dont worry Sir ji For Mahi sir ko Hero roles milenge For Anna Suniel Shetty sir Hero and Guru roles karenge (Mahi will get roles of heroes and Anna Suniel Shetty will bag roles of the hero and guru)." One fan also wrote, "Respected @GulshanGroverGG sir, no body can take your place. There could be many dons in different era, but there is one and only one BADMAN."

A Twitter user also wrote, "Gulshan Grover telling (talking about) his struggle in industry."

Last week, celebrated stylist Aalim Hakim shared a few pictures of Dhoni with his new hairstyle. "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Aalim wrote while sharing photos of Dhoni. He could be seen sporting a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos.

Gulshan Grover was most recently seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. He is now awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, headline by Akshay Kumar.