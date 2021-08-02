Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan spell regal splendour in new photoshoot, watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan took part in a new photoshoot. Soha posted a video from the shoot.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Behind the scenes with @houseofpataudi." The video gave a glimpse of the brother-sister duo as they posed in various outfits from the clothing brand.

Incidentally, in February too, the two of them had taken part in a similar photoshoot.

Saif has been maintaining a low profile. In February this year, he and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second son, whom they have named Jeh Ali Khan. While Saif hasn't spoken about it, in a recent interview to India Today, Soha spoke about Jeh. She said: "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time."

While Saif and Kareena had been open about sharing pictures of their elder son Taimur, they have chosen not to reveal their younger son's face to the world. His name, too, was only recently revealed.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kareena's father, actor Randhir Kapoor had said in July, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

On the occasion of Eid this year, Saif's daughter Sara had shared a picture featuring Saif with all his four children. The picture included Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and baby Jeh.

Recently, Saif had appeared on Feet Up With The Stars and was asked if he and Kareena Kapoor tried to give each other haircuts. “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t,” he said.