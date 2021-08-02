Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Deol begins shooting with Abhay Deol for film, shares pic: 'Chacha, thank you for always having my back'
Karan Deol begins shooting with Abhay Deol for film, shares pic: 'Chacha, thank you for always having my back'

  • Karan Deol posted a photo with his uncle Abhay Deol from their shoot on Instagram. See here.
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Actor Karan Deol on Monday said he is set to collaborate with his uncle, Dev D star Abhay Deol on a film.

The 30-year-old actor, son of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, made his big screen debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.

Karan Deol posted a selfie with Abhay Deol -- who he calls Dimpy Chacha (uncle) -- from the shoot on Instagram.

"Dimpy chacha @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! He's always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I'll always cherish," he wrote.

"I'm excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for," added Karan Deol in his post.

Abhay Deol, 45, was last seen on the Disney Hotstar series 1962: The War in the Hills.

