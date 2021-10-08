Krishna Bhatt on Vikram Bhatt’s second marriage: Dad told me suddenly that he hs remarried

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a hush hush ceremony in September 2020. His daughter from his first marriage, Krishna Bhatt admits that she had no idea about his this and tells us that he broke the news to her “suddenly” earlier this year.

“Maybe dad thought I was still a little girl who could not accept this fact. So he told me suddenly. I don’t remember the exact date or time though. But it is what it is,” says Krishna, who is also a filmmaker.

She further says it was not like he made a passing reference about his re-marriage, but sat down to have a proper conversation with her. “He explained to me that he has married again. For the first 13 years of my life, I was not very close to my dad. And after that, there was a period where my father did not have any relationships. We both built a father-daughter relationship and it was very beautiful, and that is the most important thing to me. No matter what happens, as long as my relationship with my father remains beautiful, as long as it stays healthy and strong, I do not want to swell on anything else,” says Krishna.

Has she had a chance to interact with Shwetambri yet? She replies, “ We have not, because the wedding happened during the lockdown. I stay with my mother (Aditi Bhatt), it was not like we would have been able to talk. I haven’t been able to meet dad, so that has not really happened.”

The father-daughter duo share a good professional relationship as well. She says they had worked together on a show called Sanak Ek Junoon, which was written by him and directed by her. “ There is a film together in the pipeline too, but it is still under wraps,” she ends.