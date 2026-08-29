Kriti Sanon ad row: Brand founder says ad was pulled after incidents created ‘unsafe environment’ for on-ground staff

Kriti Sanon became the centre of a national debate after many objected to the attire she wore in a recent jewellery brand ad themed around Raksha Bandhan. Following the backlash, the jewellery brand took down the advertisement. Now, the brand's founder has shared the reason behind taking down the ad.

'Intent behind the campaign remains unchanged'

Kriti Sanon in the controversial ad.

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GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal took to Instagram Stories to share an explanation for the decision. It read, “I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intent behind the campaign remains unchanged. The campaign was created in close collaboration with Kriti, and reflected a shared belief in celebrating Rakshabandhan in a way that brings families together. We remain fully aligned with Kriti on the intent and spirit behind the campaign."

'Some incidents created unsafe environment for our on-ground teams'

He shared that the ad was taken down to ensure the safety of the brand's stores and the staff working for the brand on the ground. He wrote, "The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores and I'd never allow them to be harmed. Wishing everyone a very happy Rakshabandhan. Ishendra Agarwal, Founder."

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GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal on taking down ad.

Brand's statement

{{^usCountry}} The founder's clarification comes after the brand had already shared a statement on the controversy. The previous statement read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder's clarification comes after the brand had already shared a statement on the controversy. The previous statement read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets." {{/usCountry}}

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It further read, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festival."

What was the controversy?

The actor and the brand faced backlash after many people objected to Kriti wearing a bralette and skirt while tying a rakhi to her brother in the advertisement. Some also objected to her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the ad. Several politicians spoke against the advertisement, with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also calling out the ad and questioning the styling decision for a Hindu festival. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi came out in Kriti's support.

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Later, Kriti also took to Instagram, questioning people who police her outfit. She questioned why women continue to be judged by what they wear. She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"