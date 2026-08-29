Ananya Panday celebrates Raksha Bandhan with cousin Ahaan Panday: ‘He takes raksha very seriously’

The carousel also featured Ahaan's sister Alanna and a sweet picture of her son River with Ananya. The actor captioned the post, “Happy Rakhi to my Ahaani who takes the Raksha in Raksha Bandhan veryyyyyy seriously 🤭🤭🤭💪🏼 lots of Huggies and kissies this Rakhi @alannapanday s first one after four years and Rivers first Rakhi.”

The photos show Ananya and Ahaan dressed in ethnic outfits. She wore a pink suit and he chose a shimmery black kurta pyjama. She tied rakhi on his wrist and he gave her the customary ‘shagun ka lifafa'. They also shared a hug in one photo.

Actors and cousins Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday celebrated a very happy Raksha Bandhan together on Friday. She took to Instagram to share photos from the festivities.

What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan in India?

What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan in India?

Fans of the actors loved the tiny glimpse into their homey lives. “The best brother sis jodi,” wrote a fan. “Bestest siblings duo,” commented another.

Bollywood celebrates Raksha Bandhan Other Bollywood celebrities also celebrated the festival with their siblings. In an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt shared a childhood picture with her elder sister Shaheen, followed by a recent picture that captures their heartwarming bond. In her caption, Alia simply wrote "Ghar (home)", describing her sister as a place of belonging.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family, sharing glimpses of the festive celebrations on social media as the Pataudi family came together to mark the festival of love and sibling bonding.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan, offering another glimpse into the family's Raksha Bandhan festivities.

Superstar Salman Khan also joined the Raksha Bandhan festivities as he proudly flaunted his wrist full of rakhis in front of the paps while acknowledging the love for his sisters.

Salman Khan was earlier spotted entering his sister Alvira Khan's home. The actor donned a casual maroon T-shirt and blue jeans for the evening.

While exiting the building after celebrating the occassion, the superstar of Bollywood posed in front of the paps while flexing his wrist full of rakhis.

Others who shared Raksha Bandhan moments were Preity Zinta, Randeep Hooda, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut, among others.

Ananya Panday will be seen next in Call Me Bae season 2. Her last release was Chaand Mera Dil. Ahaan made his acting debut with Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He will star now in an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(With ANI inputs)